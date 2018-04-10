Five Star Senior Living (FVE) vs. The Ensign Group (ENSG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Ensign Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Five Star Senior Living does not pay a dividend. The Ensign Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Star Senior Living and The Ensign Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Ensign Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Five Star Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. The Ensign Group has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than The Ensign Group.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and The Ensign Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -1.50% -17.53% -5.34% The Ensign Group 2.19% 13.87% 6.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and The Ensign Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.40 billion 0.05 -$20.90 million ($0.53) -2.43 The Ensign Group $1.85 billion 0.77 $40.47 million $1.20 22.90

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Senior Living. Five Star Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Ensign Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Five Star Senior Living on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc., formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc., operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness. In the senior living communities segment, the Company operates for its own account or manage for the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities and SNFs that are subject to centralized oversight and provide housing and services to elderly residents. In the rehabilitation and wellness segment, the Company provides services in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 283 senior living communities located in 32 states with 31,830 living units, including 253 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,229 living units and 30 SNFs with 2,601 living units.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The Company’s subsidiaries provide skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, and other ancillary services. Its segments include transitional and skilled services segment, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities; assisted and independent living services segment, which includes the operation of assisted and independent living facilities; home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, home care and hospice businesses, and all other segment, which includes mobile diagnostics and other ancillary operations. As of July10, 2017, it operated in 226 healthcare facilities.

