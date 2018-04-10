ValuEngine Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, April 2nd.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

Five9 stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,595.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.82 and a beta of 0.14. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $42,228.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 674,951 shares of company stock worth $19,603,720. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 32.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 104,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/five9-fivn-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy-updated.html.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.