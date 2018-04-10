Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 762,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 178,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,951 shares of company stock worth $19,603,720. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,721,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 70,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,388,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,531,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 366,166 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 207,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 53,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,055. The stock has a market cap of $1,595.85, a P/E ratio of -162.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

