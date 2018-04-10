Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,556 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.16% of Five9 worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,721,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 70,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,388,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,531,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 366,166 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. 8,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,595.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.82 and a beta of 0.14. Five9 Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $32.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $105,888.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $42,228.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,951 shares of company stock worth $19,603,720. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/five9-inc-fivn-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc-updated.html.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.