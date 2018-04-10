Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flagstar Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.9134171479758 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 195,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,210. The stock has a market cap of $2,014.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Flagstar Bank has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $40.06.

Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.91 million. Flagstar Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.32%. Flagstar Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $40.00 price objective on Flagstar Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,510. Insiders own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/flagstar-bancorp-fbc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.