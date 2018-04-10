Flash (FLASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,290.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Flash has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $9,290.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00759994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176580 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

