FlavorCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (FLVR)

FlavorCoin (CURRENCY:FLVR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One FlavorCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlavorCoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. FlavorCoin has a total market cap of $84,602.00 and $0.00 worth of FlavorCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000634 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000335 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001025 BTC.

FlavorCoin Coin Profile

FlavorCoin (CRYPTO:FLVR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. FlavorCoin’s total supply is 20,898,106 coins. FlavorCoin’s official Twitter account is @flavorcoin. FlavorCoin’s official website is www.flavorcoinradio.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW Block RewardsBlock 1 = 675.000(swap)Block 2 – Block 100 = 0 (anti instamine)Block 101 – Block 1 100 = 1000(~1.000.000)Block 1 101 – Block 3 100 = 750(~1.500.000)Block 3 101 – Block 6 100 = 500(~1.500.000)Block 6 101 – Block 10 100 = 250(~1.000.000)Block 10 101 – Block 15 100 = 125(~625.000)Block 15 101 – Block 21 100 = 62.5(~375.000)Block 21 101 – Block 28 100 = 31.25(~218.750)Block 28 101 – Block 36 100 = 15.625(~125.000)Block 36 101 – Block 45 100 = 7.813(~70.317)Block 45 101 – Block 55 100 = 3.9(~39.000)Block 55 101 – Block 66 100 = 1(~11.000)PoS Block RewardsBlock 1 – Block 1 100 = 1(~11.000)Block 1 101 – Block 3 100 = 3.9(~39.000)Block 3 101 – Block 6 100 = 7.813(~70.317)Block 6 101 – Block 10 100 = 15.625(~125.000)Block 10 101 – Block 15 100 = 31.25(~218.750)Block 15 101 – Block 21 100 = 62.5(~375.000)Block 21 101 – Block 28 100 = 125(~625.000)Block 28 101 – Block 36 100 = 250(~1.000.000)Block 36 101 – Block 45 100 = 500(~1.500.000)Block 45 101 – Block 55 100 = 750(~1.500.000)Block 55 101 – Block 66 100 = 1000(~1.000.000)Block 66.101 ++ = 5 FLAV “

FlavorCoin Coin Trading

FlavorCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy FlavorCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlavorCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlavorCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlavorCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlavorCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.