Flaxscript (FLAX) Achieves Market Cap of $59,536.00

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Flaxscript has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Flaxscript coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flaxscript has a market capitalization of $59,536.00 and $245.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00790636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173816 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Flaxscript

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,612,330 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org.

Buying and Selling Flaxscript

Flaxscript can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Flaxscript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flaxscript must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flaxscript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flaxscript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.