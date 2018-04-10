FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.29

News articles about FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 42.6349025509811 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ESG opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/flexshares-stoxx-us-esg-impact-index-fund-esg-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-29-updated-updated-updated.html.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Company Profile

Eastern Star Gas Limited is engaged in the exploration for oil and gas, development and production of natural gas, and production of electricity from a gas fired power station. The Company’s principal activity, the Narrabri Coal Seam Gas Project, is located in Petroleum Exploration Licence 238 adjacent to the township of Narrabri in the state of New South Wales Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.