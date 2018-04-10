Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in FLIR Systems (FLIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 827,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of FLIR Systems worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $59.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

FLIR stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $6,972.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/flir-systems-inc-flir-holdings-lessened-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated-updated.html.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.