Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212,870 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,817,037,000 after buying an additional 2,587,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,146,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,981,266,000 after purchasing an additional 489,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after purchasing an additional 909,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,166,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,522,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,602,000 after purchasing an additional 806,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $169.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121,155.33, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

