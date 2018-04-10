FMC (FMC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Media headlines about FMC (NYSE:FMC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FMC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8336160650431 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. 93,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,484. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10,495.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $106.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FMC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $903,018.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FMC (FMC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.09” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/fmc-fmc-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-09-updated-updated-updated.html.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.