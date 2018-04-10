Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price

Media headlines about FMC (NYSE:FMC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FMC earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6444310532221 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. FMC has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $10,495.25, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

