Folger Hill Asset Management LP Invests $1.40 Million in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,726,656.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,536.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/folger-hill-asset-management-lp-invests-1-40-million-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.