240,677 Shares in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 240,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,496,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for 12.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 311,170 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,784,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,078 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,120,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,401,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14,945.63, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in cable services and wireless telecommunications businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.

