Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Ishares Lehman 20 Year (TLT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ishares Lehman 20 Year were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ishares Lehman 20 Year during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Lehman 20 Year during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ishares Lehman 20 Year during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

TLT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.08. 6,047,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,396,520. Ishares Lehman 20 Year has a fifty-two week low of $116.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57.

Ishares Lehman 20 Year Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

