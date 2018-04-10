First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS) Holdings Lowered by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 8,352.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

HYLS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 67,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,922. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

