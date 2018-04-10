553 Shares in BlackRock (BLK) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,727,377,000 after acquiring an additional 307,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,855,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $953,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,251,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 608,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $240,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mccombe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.64, for a total transaction of $1,041,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.31.

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.96. 625,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $375.52 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $83,560.50, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.30. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 28.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “553 Shares in BlackRock (BLK) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/fort-point-capital-partners-llc-takes-284000-position-in-blackrock-inc-blk-updated-updated-updated.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.