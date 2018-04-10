Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,931. The company has a market cap of $9,128.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,887.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 19,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $896,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,299.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,541. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,044,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,785,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,379,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,227 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,308,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

