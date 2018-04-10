Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Stock Price

News headlines about Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Biotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3951177225671 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $247.47, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.23. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

