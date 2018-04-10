Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.42 Million Holdings in PepsiCo (PEP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155,145.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

