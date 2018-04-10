Foster Wheeler (FWLT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Foster Wheeler (NASDAQ:FWLT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Foster Wheeler earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 46.1753970647414 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

About Foster Wheeler

Foster Wheeler AG (Foster Wheeler) is a supplier of engineering, construction and project management contractor and power equipment. It operates through two business groups: Global Engineering and Construction Group (Global E&C Group), and Global Power Group. Its Global E&C Group, which operates worldwide, designs, engineers and constructs onshore and offshore upstream oil and gas processing facilities, natural gas liquefaction facilities and receiving terminals, gas-to-liquids facilities, oil refining, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology facilities and related infrastructure.

