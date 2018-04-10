Foundation Medicine (FMI) COO Konstantin Fiedler Sells 358 Shares

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) COO Konstantin Fiedler sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $26,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Foundation Medicine stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. 171,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2,637.05, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of -0.13. Foundation Medicine has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Foundation Medicine will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Foundation Medicine by 215.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Medicine by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Foundation Medicine by 36.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

