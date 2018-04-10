Insider Selling: Franklin Electric (FELE) Insider Sells 8,576 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 8,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $361,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FELE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 69,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,846. The company has a market cap of $1,910.05, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.73 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FELE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,517,000 after acquiring an additional 564,379 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,816,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 285,940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 128,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,805,000 after buying an additional 68,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Franklin Electric (FELE) Insider Sells 8,576 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/franklin-electric-co-fele-insider-sells-361564-16-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.