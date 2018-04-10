Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap-on as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,847,000 after acquiring an additional 270,905 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 148,037 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,774,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 792,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 776,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $62,152.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $15,398,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $140.83 and a 52 week high of $185.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8,279.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.50 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

