Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.55% of US Ecology worth $50,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 422,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 500.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 47,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Ecology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS assumed coverage on US Ecology in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

ECOL stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,225. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,182.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other US Ecology news, COO Simon G. Bell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,905.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,642. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

