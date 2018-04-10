Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,998,626 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.34% of Allegheny Technologies worth $40,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 30,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,997.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $909.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.22 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $31.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.61 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

