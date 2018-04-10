Media headlines about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Universal Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3847957260414 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE FT opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

The firm also recently declared a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.16” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/franklin-universal-trust-ft-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Franklin Universal Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.