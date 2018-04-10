Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $185,578.38, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

