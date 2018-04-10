Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,830 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $273,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,021,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $419,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

