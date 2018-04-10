Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a GBX 150 ($2.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:FST traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.98). 36,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,980. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.97).

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

