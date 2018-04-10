Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in FS Investment (FSIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) by 142.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,539 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.63% of FS Investment worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FS Investment by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FS Investment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FS Investment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 714,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 15,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,806.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $240,144.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 141,308 shares of company stock worth $1,035,533. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSIC remained flat at $$7.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 820,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,842.94, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. FS Investment has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. FS Investment had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $110.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. research analysts forecast that FS Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

FS Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSIC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on shares of FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

FS Investment Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

