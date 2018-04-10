Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 8,034 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,620,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,897,109. The company has a market capitalization of $113,394.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

