Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 117,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,240. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,042.19, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $206.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,973,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,632,000 after acquiring an additional 415,507 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,862,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,209,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 481,665 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,192,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

