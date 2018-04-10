FUNCoin (FUNC) Trading 46.8% Lower Over Last Week

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One FUNCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. FUNCoin has a market cap of $80,941.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.04429880 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003539 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014001 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007716 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

FUNCoin Profile

FUNCoin (FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

