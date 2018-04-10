Funko (FNKO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Funko earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.1065721207503 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.26 and a PE ratio of 27.50. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs and sells nostalgic bobble head figures in the United States and Europe. It also offers products in the categories of plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares. The company offers its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions.

