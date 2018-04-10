Park West Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN)

Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,437 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 4.04% of Fusion Telecommunications International worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,527 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSNN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 363,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,890. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $117.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 547.77%. equities analysts predict that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin S. Rosen acquired 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,046.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fusion Telecommunications International from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

