FY2019 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty Cut by Capital One Financial (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2,244.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,037,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 588,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 347,400 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 891,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 115,216 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.1% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 314,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,035 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

