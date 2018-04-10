Gambit (CRYPTO:GAM) Market Cap Reaches $8.05 Million

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Gambit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.71 or 0.00098040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gambit has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Gambit has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $995.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00751701 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006855 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003821 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001822 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030804 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Gambit Coin Profile

Gambit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 1,200,279 coins. Gambit’s official website is www.gambitcrypto.com. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gambit Crypto is a Scrypt coin that was crowd funded and ran with proof of work before switching to proof of stake. Gambit is an experimental trading token that combines cryptocurrency trading, hedging, and asset acquisitions. “

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Gambit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gambit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

