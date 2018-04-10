GameLeagueCoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GML)

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One GameLeagueCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. GameLeagueCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameLeagueCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00716625 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006852 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004040 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001775 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00098040 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030600 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Coin Profile

GameLeagueCoin (CRYPTO:GML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. GameLeagueCoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0. GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin.

GameLeagueCoin Coin Trading

GameLeagueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GameLeagueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameLeagueCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameLeagueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameLeagueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameLeagueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.