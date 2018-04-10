Wedbush Analysts Give GameStop (NYSE:GME) a $19.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 1st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GME stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,360.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. GameStop had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that GameStop will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. GameStop’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

