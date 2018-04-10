GameUnits (UNITS) Price Hits $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One GameUnits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, GameUnits has traded down 4% against the dollar. GameUnits has a market capitalization of $168,055.00 and $73.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00719699 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006985 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000829 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003945 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00098040 BTC.

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GameUnits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameUnits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.