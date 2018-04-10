GameUnits Price Reaches $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 18th. One GameUnits coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GameUnits has a market cap of $170,968.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00684593 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006507 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00100123 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029895 BTC.

About GameUnits

UNITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GameUnits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameUnits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.