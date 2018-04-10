Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Gannett worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gannett by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Gannett by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Gannett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Gannett by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Gannett has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Gannett had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Gannett will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gannett currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other Gannett news, SVP Barbara W. Wall sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $114,250.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,979.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Dickey sold 19,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $202,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,673 shares of company stock valued at $804,778 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/gannett-gci-shares-sold-by-gotham-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.