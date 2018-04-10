Gap Inc (GPS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GAP were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in GAP by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,002,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11,996.76, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. GAP had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.99.

In other GAP news, Director Brian Goldner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dara Bazzano sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,264 shares of company stock valued at $58,017,594 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

