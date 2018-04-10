Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS began coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $29.36 on Monday. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,081,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,644,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 994,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,117,000.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

