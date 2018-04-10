Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Gardner Denver worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

GDI opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. equities analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

