Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Garrison Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.7431833959168 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Garrison Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrison Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ GARS opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Garrison Capital has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.93, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 17.00%. analysts forecast that Garrison Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/garrison-capital-gars-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.