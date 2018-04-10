Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $156.70 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $156.70 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $15.57 or 0.00227670 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, Exrates and Kucoin. During the last week, Gas has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00770545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014612 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174680 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 16,915,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,061,951 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Exrates, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

