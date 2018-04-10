Gas (GAS) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 18th. Gas has a market capitalization of $152.20 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $15.13 or 0.00224540 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Exrates and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00747569 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00178628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 16,897,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,056,856 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinnest, Exrates and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

